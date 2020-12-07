Profund Advisors LLC Sells 418 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Profund Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 418 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ventas were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Capital Square LLC grew its position in Ventas by 1.2% during the third quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 22,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $928,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ventas by 4.2% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ventas by 44.7% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ventas by 14.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ventas by 3.2% in the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 11,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Ventas alerts:

In related news, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 5,500 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $275,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,937,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VTR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Ventas from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. ValuEngine raised Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Ventas from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Ventas in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised Ventas from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ventas has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.75.

VTR opened at $49.46 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $18.53 billion, a PE ratio of 44.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.06. Ventas, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.35 and a 1 year high of $63.38.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $918.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $891.61 million. Ventas had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 10.49%. Ventas’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

Ventas Profile

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

See Also: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.