Profund Advisors LLC Sells 281 Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Profund Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 20.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,107 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 281 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Teleflex by 15.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 270,092 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $98,310,000 after purchasing an additional 36,926 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Teleflex by 8.4% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 8,051 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its position in Teleflex by 39.1% during the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 1,509 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Teleflex by 1.4% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,800 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,931,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Teleflex by 93.3% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 14,887 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,923,000 after purchasing an additional 7,186 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Teleflex from $420.00 to $405.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Teleflex from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Teleflex from $430.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Teleflex from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of Teleflex from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $382.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $388.27.

In related news, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 2,985 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.00, for a total value of $1,107,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,133,682. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.38, for a total transaction of $72,276.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $477,382.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 3,385 shares of company stock valued at $1,244,941 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TFX opened at $386.97 on Monday. Teleflex Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $221.27 and a fifty-two week high of $409.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $358.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $364.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 3.38. The firm has a market cap of $18.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.03.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.53. Teleflex had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 18.99%. The business had revenue of $628.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $618.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.97 EPS. Teleflex’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Teleflex Incorporated will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. Teleflex’s payout ratio is currently 12.20%.

About Teleflex

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

