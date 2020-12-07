Profund Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Profund Advisors LLC reduced its position in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 391 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pacira BioSciences were worth $378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 0.5% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 35,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,131,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 2.2% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 2.0% during the second quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 10,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 11.3% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 0.4% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 68,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,576,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter.

Get Pacira BioSciences alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PCRX opened at $60.61 on Monday. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.46 and a 1 year high of $68.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -242.44, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a current ratio of 6.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.27.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $117.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.95 million. Pacira BioSciences had a positive return on equity of 10.27% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. Pacira BioSciences’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

In other Pacira BioSciences news, CEO David M. Stack sold 30,000 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $1,650,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 203,377 shares in the company, valued at $11,185,735. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andreas Wicki sold 2,216 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total value of $137,436.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 130,489 shares of company stock valued at $7,849,806. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PCRX shares. BidaskClub cut Pacira BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Truist lifted their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $54.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $69.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Wedbush reduced their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.83.

About Pacira BioSciences

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

See Also: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacira BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacira BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.