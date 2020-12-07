Profund Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Profund Advisors LLC reduced its stake in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,387 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OGE. Summit X LLC purchased a new position in shares of OGE Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD purchased a new position in shares of OGE Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 244.7% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of OGE Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Institutional investors own 64.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on OGE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded OGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. ValuEngine upgraded OGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded OGE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Guggenheim raised OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Mizuho cut OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. OGE Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.44.

In other news, VP Patricia D. Horn sold 23,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total value of $802,888.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $897,343.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Stephen E. Merrill sold 12,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.30, for a total value of $421,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,039,100.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 38,701 shares of company stock valued at $1,326,748. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OGE stock opened at $32.88 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.79. The stock has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of -34.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.70. OGE Energy Corp. has a 1 year low of $23.00 and a 1 year high of $46.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.84.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.05). OGE Energy had a positive return on equity of 11.22% and a negative net margin of 5.53%. The company had revenue of $702.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.22 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be issued a $0.4025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 8th. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.90%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.54%.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

