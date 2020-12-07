Profund Advisors LLC Lowers Position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Profund Advisors LLC cut its stake in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,105 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 281 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Cooper Companies were worth $373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of COO. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies by 24.9% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 54,631 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $15,496,000 after purchasing an additional 10,894 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of The Cooper Companies by 46.3% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,535 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $5,081,000 after acquiring an additional 5,553 shares during the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd increased its position in shares of The Cooper Companies by 42.6% during the second quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 3,850 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of The Cooper Companies by 14.7% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 7,964 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of The Cooper Companies by 183.4% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 47,478 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $13,437,000 after acquiring an additional 30,724 shares during the last quarter. 85.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on The Cooper Companies from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Stephens increased their price objective on The Cooper Companies from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on The Cooper Companies from $351.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup increased their price objective on The Cooper Companies from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of The Cooper Companies in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $345.62.

In related news, Director Jody S. Lindell sold 6,500 shares of The Cooper Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.69, for a total transaction of $2,201,485.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 1,000 shares of The Cooper Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.54, for a total value of $348,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 10,038 shares of company stock valued at $3,438,325 in the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Cooper Companies stock opened at $345.71 on Monday. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $236.68 and a one year high of $371.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $338.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $315.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.86, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.83.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $681.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.32 million. The Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 9.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

