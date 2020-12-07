Profund Advisors LLC Lowers Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Profund Advisors LLC lessened its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 14.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,053 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 4,016 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MUFG Securities EMEA plc lifted its stake in shares of HP by 285.5% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 800,000 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $15,192,000 after purchasing an additional 592,459 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in HP by 3.3% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 54,565 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after buying an additional 1,762 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in HP by 4.5% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 33,408 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 1,441 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in HP during the second quarter valued at $355,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in HP by 15.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 628,094 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $10,947,000 after buying an additional 83,722 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Kim M. Rivera sold 97,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total value of $1,883,219.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,899 shares in the company, valued at $2,049,145.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alex Cho sold 10,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.36, for a total value of $213,698.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 56,652 shares in the company, valued at $1,153,434.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 194,289 shares of company stock valued at $4,009,181 in the last three months. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HPQ. Citigroup lifted their price objective on HP from $16.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on HP from $18.50 to $23.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on HP from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on HP from $18.50 to $23.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on HP from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. HP has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.87.

NYSE:HPQ opened at $23.78 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.38. HP Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.54 and a 52-week high of $23.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.66 billion, a PE ratio of 11.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.98.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. HP had a negative return on equity of 196.27% and a net margin of 5.02%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.1938 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 8th. This is a positive change from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. HP’s payout ratio is currently 30.70%.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

