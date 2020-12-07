Profund Advisors LLC Has $425,000 Holdings in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Profund Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 30,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,601 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Equinor ASA during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Equinor ASA during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in shares of Equinor ASA during the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinor ASA during the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 599.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 8,215 shares during the period. 6.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Equinor ASA from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Pareto Securities lowered Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Shares of NYSE:EQNR opened at $16.73 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.86 billion, a PE ratio of -16.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.03. Equinor ASA has a 1 year low of $8.41 and a 1 year high of $21.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.89%.

Equinor ASA Profile

Equinor ASA, an energy company, explores for, produces, transports, refines, and markets petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. The company operates through Development & Production Norway; Development & Production Brazil; Development & Production International; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; New Energy Solutions; Technology, Projects & Drilling; Exploration; and Global Strategy & Business Development segments.

