Profund Advisors LLC Has $402,000 Position in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,687 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CBSH. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 349.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,195,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,300,000 after purchasing an additional 929,755 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 165.4% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 225,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,679,000 after buying an additional 140,386 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 4.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,948,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,498,000 after buying an additional 88,365 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 2,222.4% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 87,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,777,000 after buying an additional 84,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 311.5% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 84,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,044,000 after buying an additional 64,209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.89% of the company’s stock.

In other Commerce Bancshares news, EVP Sara E. Foster sold 5,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.51, for a total value of $345,564.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,197 shares in the company, valued at $2,890,916.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jonathan M. Kemper sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.90, for a total value of $1,980,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 860,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,243,965.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CBSH opened at $63.48 on Monday. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.34 and a twelve month high of $68.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.50. The stock has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.64 and a beta of 0.98.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.41. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 23.67%. The company had revenue of $345.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.67%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CBSH. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Commerce Bancshares from $53.00 to $50.48 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub raised Commerce Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Raymond James raised Commerce Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised Commerce Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Commerce Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.10.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online banking services.

