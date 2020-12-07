Profund Advisors LLC Has $387,000 Stock Holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 814 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in TransDigm Group by 50.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank grew its position in TransDigm Group by 20.0% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 132 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in TransDigm Group by 1.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,713 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in TransDigm Group by 12.2% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 257 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its position in TransDigm Group by 0.6% in the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 5,505 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,433,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TDG shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $500.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Barclays raised shares of TransDigm Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $668.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $560.00 to $710.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TransDigm Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $563.63.

Shares of TransDigm Group stock opened at $605.67 on Monday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $200.06 and a twelve month high of $673.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $538.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $480.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.50.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The aerospace company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.94. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 14.24% and a negative return on equity of 25.74%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 12.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Halle Fine Terrion sold 80 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.01, for a total value of $48,000.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $574,809.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 21,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.86, for a total transaction of $10,964,915.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 167,296 shares of company stock valued at $89,525,954 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.17% of the company’s stock.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

