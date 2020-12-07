Profund Advisors LLC Has $373,000 Stake in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the second quarter worth about $27,000. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 202.1% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the third quarter worth about $62,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 426.6% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the third quarter worth about $71,000. 90.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:WLTW opened at $214.49 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $202.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $202.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.43 and a beta of 0.71. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 12-month low of $143.34 and a 12-month high of $220.97.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.32% and a net margin of 11.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 11.44 EPS for the current year.

WLTW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler cut Willis Towers Watson Public from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $246.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub raised Willis Towers Watson Public from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $226.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. ValuEngine raised Willis Towers Watson Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.13.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

