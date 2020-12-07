Profund Advisors LLC Has $371,000 Position in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Life Storage were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LSI. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Life Storage in the third quarter worth $31,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Life Storage in the third quarter worth $31,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Life Storage by 166.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in Life Storage in the third quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Life Storage in the second quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Life Storage alerts:

LSI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Life Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Life Storage from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 10th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Life Storage has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.18.

Shares of LSI stock opened at $111.30 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.04, a P/E/G ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $113.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.09. Life Storage, Inc. has a one year low of $67.31 and a one year high of $119.94.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.71). The firm had revenue of $156.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.56 million. Life Storage had a net margin of 25.67% and a return on equity of 7.09%. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Life Storage, Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Life Storage Company Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 875 storage facilities in 29 states and Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI).

Receive News & Ratings for Life Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.