Profund Advisors LLC Grows Position in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 27.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,738 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of National Retail Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in National Retail Properties during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in National Retail Properties during the second quarter valued at $35,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in National Retail Properties during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in National Retail Properties by 41.1% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

NNN stock opened at $40.00 on Monday. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.04 and a 1-year high of $58.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 7.03 and a quick ratio of 7.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.52 and a beta of 0.62.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.36). National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 35.97%. The business had revenue of $158.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 29th. National Retail Properties’s payout ratio is currently 75.36%.

In related news, CEO Julian E. Whitehurst sold 20,034 shares of National Retail Properties stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.18, for a total value of $804,966.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 463,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,635,524.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded National Retail Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. TheStreet upgraded National Retail Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on National Retail Properties from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.67.

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

