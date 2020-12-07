Profund Advisors LLC Grows Position in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,408 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FR. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 74.8% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninepoint Partners LP purchased a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

Get First Industrial Realty Trust alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho upped their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. TD Securities raised First Industrial Realty Trust to a “buy” rating and set a $19.50 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.11.

NYSE FR opened at $41.96 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.67. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $25.89 and a one year high of $46.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 0.89.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.18). First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 46.84% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The firm had revenue of $116.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.47%.

About First Industrial Realty Trust

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

Further Reading: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.