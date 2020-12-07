Profund Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Profund Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 312 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of COF. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 1,085.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 1,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Capital One Financial from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Compass Point boosted their target price on Capital One Financial from $78.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Capital One Financial from $127.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Capital One Financial from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.26.

In related news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 62,255 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total transaction of $5,245,606.30. Also, insider Michael J. Wassmer sold 13,784 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $1,075,152.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 331,083 shares of company stock valued at $26,580,722 over the last three months. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE COF opened at $92.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $38.00 and a 1 year high of $107.59. The company has a market capitalization of $42.19 billion, a PE ratio of 31.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $81.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.62.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $3.06. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 3.05%. The business had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 9th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 3.31%.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

