Profund Advisors LLC Cuts Position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Profund Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,034 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $381,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LSV Asset Management raised its position in NRG Energy by 32.5% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,569,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $232,681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856,550 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in NRG Energy by 3.9% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,122,136 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $218,934,000 after purchasing an additional 265,947 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in NRG Energy in the second quarter valued at $122,766,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in NRG Energy by 55.2% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,921,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $95,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in NRG Energy by 1,924.9% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,188,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,959,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080,654 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on NRG. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on NRG Energy from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. ValuEngine raised NRG Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NRG Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.89.

NRG opened at $34.52 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. The firm has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.21, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.07. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.54 and a 52 week high of $40.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.15.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 130.12% and a net margin of 44.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 30th. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.30%.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through Generation and Retail segments. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.7 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers.

