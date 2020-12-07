Profund Advisors LLC Buys 1,760 Shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 126.5% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in MDU Resources Group by 25.4% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in MDU Resources Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in MDU Resources Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Institutional investors own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on MDU shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of MDU Resources Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of MDU Resources Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.67.

NYSE:MDU opened at $25.21 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 13.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.71. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.00 and a fifty-two week high of $32.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.93.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.13. MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 6.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 10th will be paid a $0.2125 dividend. This is a positive change from MDU Resources Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.11%.

MDU Resources Group Profile

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

