Profund Advisors LLC Acquires 109 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,798 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Edgar Lomax Co. VA lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 4.2% in the third quarter. Edgar Lomax Co. VA now owns 192,739 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,681,000 after buying an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 79.0% in the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,987 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,213,000 after buying an additional 7,057 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 13.0% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,723 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 87.6% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 8,182 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after buying an additional 3,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 11.6% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 13,161 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after buying an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of General Dynamics stock opened at $156.04 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.90. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $100.55 and a 12 month high of $190.08.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.60 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 8.33%. Analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.73%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GD shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird cut shares of General Dynamics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $167.00 to $149.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $156.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $205.00 to $138.00 in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.38.

In other news, VP William A. Moss sold 4,713 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.54, for a total value of $652,939.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,766,800.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP William A. Moss sold 4,778 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.68, for a total value of $653,057.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,673,099.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems and Marine Systems.

