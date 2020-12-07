Pritchard Capital Increases Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Price Target to $295.00

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) had its price objective hoisted by Pritchard Capital from $266.00 to $295.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Pritchard Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on OKTA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Okta from $192.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Okta from $236.00 to $266.00 in a report on Friday, August 28th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a hold rating on shares of Okta in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Okta from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and issued a $255.00 price target on shares of Okta in a research note on Sunday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $234.20.

Shares of NASDAQ OKTA opened at $240.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.87 billion, a PE ratio of -126.83 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 5.07 and a quick ratio of 5.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $227.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $210.80. Okta has a fifty-two week low of $88.66 and a fifty-two week high of $258.75.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $217.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.15 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 35.07% and a negative net margin of 32.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Okta will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

In other Okta news, insider Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 300 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,126,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Charles Race sold 50,000 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.47, for a total value of $10,223,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 66,932 shares in the company, valued at $13,685,586.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 355,479 shares of company stock worth $79,180,467 in the last 90 days. 12.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Avion Wealth acquired a new position in Okta during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Okta in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Okta by 2,057.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Okta by 109.7% in the 3rd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares during the period. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Okta in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. 77.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Okta, Inc provides identity management platforms for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

