Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) Price Target Raised to $45.00

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) had its target price raised by B. Riley from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a neutral rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James restated a hold rating on shares of Preferred Bank in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Preferred Bank from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Preferred Bank from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Preferred Bank from $44.00 to $37.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Preferred Bank from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $47.17.

PFBC stock opened at $41.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Preferred Bank has a 12 month low of $20.04 and a 12 month high of $64.50. The firm has a market cap of $619.16 million, a P/E ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.25.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.10. Preferred Bank had a net margin of 30.60% and a return on equity of 14.27%. The firm had revenue of $45.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.22 million. Equities analysts predict that Preferred Bank will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Preferred Bank by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 956 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Preferred Bank by 342.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,575 shares of the bank’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 2,767 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Preferred Bank during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $163,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Preferred Bank during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Preferred Bank during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.06% of the company’s stock.

Preferred Bank Company Profile

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

