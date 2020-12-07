Piper Sandler Raises Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Price Target to $345.00

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) had its price objective raised by Piper Sandler from $300.00 to $345.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Ulta Beauty’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.26 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.23 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $11.16 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $13.80 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ULTA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $260.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. They set a buy rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $257.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ulta Beauty presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $272.38.

Shares of ULTA opened at $279.54 on Friday. Ulta Beauty has a 1-year low of $124.05 and a 1-year high of $304.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $247.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $226.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.17, a PEG ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.50.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.15. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.25 earnings per share. Ulta Beauty’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ULTA. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 30.4% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 82,889 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $18,564,000 after purchasing an additional 19,342 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 13.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,898 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Ulta Beauty during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,551,000. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 14.8% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 8,711 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Finally, Platform Technology Partners bought a new position in Ulta Beauty during the third quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

