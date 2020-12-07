Piper Sandler Raises IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Price Target to $175.00

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

IAC has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $171.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $140.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $187.20.

Get IAC/InterActiveCorp alerts:

Shares of IAC opened at $145.43 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $132.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.50. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 1 year low of $100.22 and a 1 year high of $146.11.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $2.59. The firm had revenue of $788.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $767.89 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after acquiring an additional 2,624 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 575.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 28,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,467,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,981,000. 6.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Company Profile

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. It operates various platforms, such as Ask.com that empowers people to find, learn, and explore answers from any device or location; Bluecrew, an on-demand platform for flexible W-2 work job seekers for sustainable and reliable employment that fits their schedules across a range of industries, including warehousing, logistics, e-commerce, events, delivery, and hospitality; Care.com, a leading platform for finding and managing family care; and Dotdash that help people to find answers and solve problems.

Featured Story: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.