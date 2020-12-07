Piper Sandler Boosts The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) Price Target to $370.00

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $351.00 to $370.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the medical device company’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for The Cooper Companies’ Q1 2021 earnings at $2.75 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.89 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $3.15 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.61 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $12.40 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.19 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.46 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.95 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $13.67 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. TheStreet raised shares of The Cooper Companies from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $349.00 to $367.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Cooper Companies presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $345.62.

Shares of The Cooper Companies stock opened at $345.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.44 billion, a PE ratio of 61.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.83. The Cooper Companies has a twelve month low of $236.68 and a twelve month high of $371.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $338.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $315.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $681.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.32 million. The Cooper Companies had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The Cooper Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Cooper Companies will post 9.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 1,000 shares of The Cooper Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.54, for a total value of $348,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert D. Auerbach sold 2,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $888,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,038 shares of company stock valued at $3,438,325 in the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exane Derivatives lifted its position in shares of The Cooper Companies by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,565 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The grew its holdings in The Cooper Companies by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 4,136 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Torray LLC boosted its stake in The Cooper Companies by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Torray LLC now owns 15,900 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $5,360,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in The Cooper Companies by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 843 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J. W. Coons Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Cooper Companies by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 819 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 85.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

