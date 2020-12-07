Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) & TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) Head to Head Analysis

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) and Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares TrueCar and Pinterest’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TrueCar -11.76% -5.73% -4.47% Pinterest -32.88% -20.50% -17.42%

TrueCar has a beta of 1.5, suggesting that its share price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pinterest has a beta of 1.72, suggesting that its share price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for TrueCar and Pinterest, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TrueCar 0 4 4 0 2.50 Pinterest 0 9 19 0 2.68

TrueCar presently has a consensus price target of $5.05, indicating a potential upside of 19.67%. Pinterest has a consensus price target of $57.56, indicating a potential downside of 14.49%. Given TrueCar’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe TrueCar is more favorable than Pinterest.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares TrueCar and Pinterest’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TrueCar $353.88 million 1.24 -$54.89 million ($0.39) -10.82 Pinterest $1.14 billion 36.41 -$1.36 billion ($3.24) -20.77

TrueCar has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Pinterest. Pinterest is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TrueCar, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

91.8% of TrueCar shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.5% of Pinterest shares are held by institutional investors. 4.2% of TrueCar shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

TrueCar beats Pinterest on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TrueCar

TrueCar, Inc. operates as an internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar website and mobile applications. Its platform enables users to obtain market-based pricing data on new and used cars, and to connect with its network of TrueCar certified dealers. The company also offers forecast and consulting services regarding determination of the residual value of an automobile at given future points in time, which are used to underwrite automotive loans and leases, and by financial institutions to measure exposure and risk across loan, lease, and fleet portfolios. In addition, it provides geographically specific real-time pricing information for consumers and dealers; TrueCar Trade, which gives consumers information on the value of their trade-in vehicles and enables them to obtain a guaranteed trade-in price before setting foot in the dealership; DealerSync, a dealer website creation and management service and a software platform that assists dealers in managing, marketing, and growing their business; and DealerScience that provides dealers with advanced digital retailing software tools. Further, the company customizes and operates its platform for financial institutions, membership-based organizations, and large enterprises. The company was formerly known as Zag.com Inc. TrueCar, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc. provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, home and style ideas, travel destinations, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc. and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc. in April 2012. Pinterest, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

