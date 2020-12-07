Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $21.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Pilgrim’s Pride has outpaced the industry in the past three months. The stock got a boost when the company reported robust third-quarter 2020 results, with the top and the bottom line rising year over year. Also, earnings beat the consensus mark. Results gained from strength in Europe and Mexico operations. Notably, Pilgrim’s Pride’s European operations continued to benefit from better operational efficiencies, robust retail demand and solid pork exports to China. Apart from these, Pilgrim’s Pride’s customer centric approach and efforts to augment marketing support of its brands bode well. Moreover, its focus on expanding in the fresh food space is noteworthy. However, the company is seeing lower sales from U.S. operations amid COVID-19. Moreover, increased cost of sales and unfavorable currency rates are a concern.”

PPC has been the topic of a number of other reports. BidaskClub lowered Pilgrim’s Pride from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Pilgrim’s Pride from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays upgraded Pilgrim’s Pride from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.50.

PPC opened at $20.78 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Pilgrim’s Pride has a 1 year low of $14.06 and a 1 year high of $33.67. The firm has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.95.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.33. Pilgrim’s Pride had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 2.24%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pilgrim’s Pride will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 20.4% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride during the third quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, 6 Meridian purchased a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride during the third quarter valued at $159,000. Institutional investors own 17.32% of the company’s stock.

Pilgrim's Pride Company Profile

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken and pork products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Mexico, France, Puerto Rico, the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company offers fresh chicken and pork products, including pre-marinated or non-marinated refrigerated (nonfrozen) whole or cut-up chickens; frozen whole chickens; breast and mini breast fillets; pork cuts; added value pork and pork ribs; and prepackaged case-ready chickens, such as whole chickens and chicken parts.

