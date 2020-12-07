Phreesia (PHR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, December 8th. Analysts expect Phreesia to post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 18.50% and a negative net margin of 13.86%. The company had revenue of $35.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($10.42) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Phreesia to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE PHR opened at $47.64 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.28 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.18. Phreesia has a fifty-two week low of $16.01 and a fifty-two week high of $47.73. The company has a quick ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

In related news, CFO Thomas Altier sold 8,669 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.21, for a total value of $331,242.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Evan Roberts sold 14,774 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total value of $456,959.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 41,478 shares of company stock valued at $1,334,408 in the last quarter. 28.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on PHR. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Phreesia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Phreesia from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Stephens initiated coverage on Phreesia in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Phreesia in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Phreesia from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.21.

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company's Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

