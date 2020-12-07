PhoneX (OTCMKTS:PXHI) and UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) Head to Head Contrast

PhoneX (OTCMKTS:PXHI) and UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

PhoneX has a beta of -0.17, suggesting that its share price is 117% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, UniFirst has a beta of 0.89, suggesting that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares PhoneX and UniFirst’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PhoneX N/A N/A N/A UniFirst 7.70% 8.49% 6.74%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares PhoneX and UniFirst’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PhoneX $67.72 million 0.15 -$4.67 million N/A N/A UniFirst $1.81 billion 1.98 $179.13 million $8.52 22.28

UniFirst has higher revenue and earnings than PhoneX.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for PhoneX and UniFirst, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PhoneX 0 0 0 0 N/A UniFirst 0 3 1 0 2.25

UniFirst has a consensus price target of $185.50, suggesting a potential downside of 2.27%. Given UniFirst’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe UniFirst is more favorable than PhoneX.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

78.8% of UniFirst shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.5% of PhoneX shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of UniFirst shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

UniFirst beats PhoneX on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PhoneX

PhoneX Holdings, Inc. operates as a market maker of used smartphones. The company acquires products from individual consumers through its uSell.com Website, as well as from various carriers, big box retailers, and manufacturers through its subsidiary, We Sell Cellular. It sells its devices to professional buyers, such as brick and mortar retailers, online retailers, large and small wholesalers, small repair shops, large refurbishing providers, and insurance companies, as well as directly to consumers through third party e-commerce platforms. The company was formerly known as usell.com, Inc. and changed its name to PhoneX Holdings, Inc. in May 2019. PhoneX Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About UniFirst

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments. The company also rents and sells industrial wiping products, floor mats, facility service products, and dry and wet mops; restroom and cleaning supplies comprising air fresheners, paper products, gloves, masks, sanitizers, and hand soaps; and other textile products. In addition, it provides first aid cabinet services and other safety supplies; decontaminates and cleans work clothes, and other items that is exposed to radioactive materials; and services special cleanroom protective wear and facilities. Further, it offers a range of garment service options, including full-service rental programs in which garments are cleaned and serviced; lease programs in which garments are cleaned and maintained by individual employees; and purchase programs to buy garments and related items directly. The company serves automobile service centers and dealers, delivery services, food and general merchandise retailers, food processors and service operations, light manufacturers, maintenance facilities, restaurants, service companies, soft and durable goods wholesalers, transportation companies, healthcare providers, government agencies, research and development laboratories, high technology companies, and utilities operating nuclear reactors, as well as others who require employee clothing for image, identification, protection, or utility purposes. UniFirst Corporation was founded in 1936 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Massachusetts.

