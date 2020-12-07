PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS) Receives $7.08 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.08.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PAYS shares. TheStreet cut PaySign from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of PaySign in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. BidaskClub cut PaySign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on PaySign from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered PaySign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th.

Get PaySign alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of PaySign by 559.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 5,758 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of PaySign in the second quarter valued at about $75,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of PaySign in the second quarter valued at about $99,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PaySign in the second quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PaySign in the second quarter valued at about $165,000. Institutional investors own 28.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PAYS opened at $5.04 on Friday. PaySign has a twelve month low of $3.63 and a twelve month high of $10.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.01. The stock has a market cap of $251.21 million, a P/E ratio of 45.82 and a beta of 1.36.

PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.15). PaySign had a return on equity of 31.07% and a net margin of 17.23%. Equities analysts predict that PaySign will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

About PaySign

PaySign, Inc provides prepaid card products and processing services under the PaySign brand for corporate, consumer, and government applications. The company offers various services, including transaction processing, cardholder enrollment, value loading, cardholder account management, reporting, and customer service through PaySign, a proprietary platform.

Recommended Story: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Receive News & Ratings for PaySign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PaySign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.