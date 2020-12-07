PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) Receives $52.80 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.80.

PAR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Sidoti cut PAR Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PAR Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, November 14th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on PAR Technology from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on PAR Technology from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on PAR Technology from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th.

NYSE PAR opened at $58.00 on Friday. PAR Technology has a 52 week low of $9.64 and a 52 week high of $58.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.04 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 3.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.15.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The software maker reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.06). PAR Technology had a negative return on equity of 26.61% and a negative net margin of 15.91%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PAR Technology will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

In other PAR Technology news, Director John W. Sammon, Jr. sold 30,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.48, for a total value of $1,230,592.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,201,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,645,544.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in PAR Technology by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 56,857 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after buying an additional 8,318 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 140.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 488,308 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,615,000 after purchasing an additional 284,968 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 32,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 8,965 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 55,875 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 16,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,841 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. 89.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides point-of-sale (POS) solutions to restaurants and retail outlets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers POS technology solutions, including cloud-based, software-as-a-service Brink and on-premise POS PixelPoint solutions, and its POS hardware platforms, as well as installation, technical, and maintenance support services.

