Otonomy, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) Shares Sold by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Otonomy, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) by 38.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 8,668 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Otonomy were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OTIC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Otonomy by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Otonomy by 9.0% in the second quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 1,651,411 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,978,000 after acquiring an additional 135,782 shares in the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Otonomy during the second quarter valued at $60,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Otonomy by 387.1% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 974,259 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,527,000 after purchasing an additional 774,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in Otonomy by 91.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 57,825 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 27,562 shares during the last quarter. 38.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OTIC opened at $4.47 on Monday. Otonomy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.53 and a 1 year high of $4.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.58 million, a PE ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 3.76.

Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.03. Otonomy had a negative net margin of 11,386.86% and a negative return on equity of 125.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Otonomy, Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on OTIC shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Otonomy in a report on Monday, August 17th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Otonomy in a report on Sunday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Otonomy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Otonomy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.60.

About Otonomy

Otonomy, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for neurotology in the United States. The company offers OTIPRIO, a ciprofloxacin otic suspension for use during tympanostomy tube placement surgery in pediatric patients. It also develops OTIVIDEX, a sustained-exposure formulation of the steroid dexamethasone in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease; OTO-313, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat tinnitus; and OTO-413, a sustained-exposure formulation of brain-derived neurotrophic factor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the repair of cochlear synaptopathy and the treatment of speech-in-noise hearing difficulties.

