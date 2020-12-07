OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $99.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “OSI Systems is a vertically integrated designer and manufacturer of specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications in the homeland security, healthcare, defense and aerospace industries. The Company combines more than 40 years of electronics engineering and manufacturing experience with offices and production facilities in more than a dozen countries to implement a strategy of expansion into selective end product markets. Their Research and Development teams are focused on expanding and enhancing their product portfolios and delivering breakthrough technology solutions and are making technological advances designed to keep pace with their rapidly changing marketplace. They have three operating divisions: Security division, Healthcare division & Optoelectronics & Manufacturing division. “

OSIS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on OSI Systems in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They set a buy rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley increased their price objective on OSI Systems from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered OSI Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $101.00.

OSI Systems stock opened at $89.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.91. OSI Systems has a fifty-two week low of $49.96 and a fifty-two week high of $102.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $83.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.31.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $254.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.62 million. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 6.45%. OSI Systems’s revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that OSI Systems will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Ajay Mehra sold 11,971 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total value of $1,018,253.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 46,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,934,535.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 25,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.26, for a total value of $1,993,908.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 539,443 shares in the company, valued at $42,216,809.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,478 shares of company stock worth $3,260,252 over the last quarter. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in OSI Systems by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 5,732 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 2.8% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,960 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $893,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of OSI Systems during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 2.8% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,434 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 25.5% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. It operates through three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

