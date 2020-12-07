Orange S.A. (ORA.PA) (EPA:ORA) PT Set at €12.70 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a €12.70 ($14.94) price objective on Orange S.A. (ORA.PA) (EPA:ORA) in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ORA. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €12.50 ($14.71) price objective on shares of Orange S.A. (ORA.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €14.00 ($16.47) price target on shares of Orange S.A. (ORA.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley set a €11.00 ($12.94) price objective on Orange S.A. (ORA.PA) and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Orange S.A. (ORA.PA) in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €11.50 ($13.53) price target on Orange S.A. (ORA.PA) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €13.38 ($15.74).

Shares of EPA:ORA opened at €10.55 ($12.41) on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of €9.93 and a 200-day moving average price of €10.04. Orange S.A. has a 1-year low of €13.31 ($15.66) and a 1-year high of €15.80 ($18.59).

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to consumers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. The company offers mobile services, such as voice, SMS, and data; fixed broadband and narrowband services, as well as fixed network business solutions, including voice and data; and convergence packages.

