Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) Stock Holdings Lessened by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH reduced its holdings in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) by 14.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 302,576 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 50,506 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.11% of Open Text worth $12,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in shares of Open Text in the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Open Text by 113.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,953 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 3,163 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Open Text by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,774,150 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $245,197,000 after purchasing an additional 724,395 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its position in Open Text by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 13,988 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 5,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in Open Text by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 202,970 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,593,000 after purchasing an additional 3,611 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Open Text alerts:

NASDAQ OTEX opened at $45.80 on Monday. Open Text Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.11 and a fifty-two week high of $47.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $12.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.64 and a beta of 0.73.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.22. Open Text had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 7.53%. The company had revenue of $804.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $758.42 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Open Text Co. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.151 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.43%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on OTEX shares. Raymond James set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Open Text and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub cut shares of Open Text from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Veritas Investment Research cut shares of Open Text from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Open Text from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Open Text from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.00.

Open Text Profile

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; business network that manages and connects data within the organization; Cyber Resilience, a solution for defending against cyber threats and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; OpenText security solutions that addresses information security and digital investigations; AI and analytics that leverages structured or unstructured data; and OpenText Information Management software platform that provides multi-level, multi-role, and multi context security information platforms.

Recommended Story: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Open Text Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Text and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.