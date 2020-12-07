ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Bought by Wetherby Asset Management Inc.

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 28.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,043 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OKE. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 180.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 106.3% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 59.3% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OKE opened at $40.63 on Monday. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.16 and a 12 month high of $78.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $18.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.02, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 2.02.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.11. ONEOK had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 30th. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.21%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.82%.

OKE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Scotiabank downgraded shares of ONEOK from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. UBS Group raised shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of ONEOK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.90.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

