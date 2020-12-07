Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) PT Lowered to $92.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $104.00 to $92.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

OLLI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $118.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $95.12.

OLLI stock opened at $80.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $89.83 and a 200-day moving average of $94.29. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 12-month low of $28.83 and a 12-month high of $112.58. The company has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.30.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 16.13%. The company had revenue of $414.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $405.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Kenneth Robert Bertram sold 2,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total transaction of $216,028.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,664,592.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 16.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealth Alliance lifted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 54,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,751,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 8,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 20,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

