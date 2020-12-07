Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) PT Raised to $295.00 at Oppenheimer

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) had its target price hoisted by Oppenheimer from $250.00 to $295.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

OKTA has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Okta from $236.00 to $266.00 in a research note on Friday, August 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of Okta from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Okta from $200.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, August 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Okta from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Okta from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $234.20.

Shares of NASDAQ OKTA opened at $240.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $30.87 billion, a PE ratio of -126.83 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $227.40 and a 200 day moving average of $210.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a current ratio of 5.07. Okta has a one year low of $88.66 and a one year high of $258.75.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $217.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.15 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 32.93% and a negative return on equity of 35.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Okta will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Okta news, insider Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,630 shares in the company, valued at $2,126,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Charles Race sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.47, for a total transaction of $10,223,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 66,932 shares in the company, valued at $13,685,586.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 355,479 shares of company stock worth $79,180,467. 12.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of OKTA. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Okta by 3.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,011,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,346,269,000 after purchasing an additional 395,715 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Okta by 24.4% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,898,000 after buying an additional 4,799 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Okta by 7.4% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Okta by 9.4% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 6,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Okta in the second quarter valued at $314,000. Institutional investors own 77.40% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc provides identity management platforms for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

