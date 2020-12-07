Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) PT Raised to $250.00 at Piper Sandler

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) had its price target hoisted by Piper Sandler from $225.00 to $250.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on OKTA. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Okta in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an overweight rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Okta from $192.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of Okta from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Okta from $200.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Pritchard Capital raised their price objective on shares of Okta from $266.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $234.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $240.98 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $227.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $210.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 5.07 and a quick ratio of 5.07. Okta has a one year low of $88.66 and a one year high of $258.75. The company has a market cap of $30.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.83 and a beta of 0.99.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. Okta had a negative net margin of 32.93% and a negative return on equity of 35.07%. The firm had revenue of $217.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.15 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Okta will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Okta news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.70, for a total value of $223,200.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,601 shares in the company, valued at $1,331,357.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Charles Race sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.21, for a total transaction of $10,560,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 68,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,497,031.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 355,479 shares of company stock valued at $79,180,467. 12.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Okta by 7.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,072,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,217,020,000 after buying an additional 721,025 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Okta by 3.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,011,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,346,269,000 after purchasing an additional 395,715 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Okta by 1.8% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,872,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,439,000 after purchasing an additional 33,457 shares in the last quarter. Hound Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Okta during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,844,000. Finally, Scge Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Okta by 2.4% during the third quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 1,562,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,038,000 after acquiring an additional 37,019 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.40% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc provides identity management platforms for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

