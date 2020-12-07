Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Price Target Raised to $270.00 at Mizuho

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) had its target price lifted by Mizuho from $255.00 to $270.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Pritchard Capital upped their price objective on shares of Okta from $266.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Okta in a research note on Friday, August 28th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Okta in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Okta from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of Okta from $200.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $234.20.

Get Okta alerts:

NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $240.98 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $227.40 and its 200-day moving average is $210.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a current ratio of 5.07. Okta has a 52 week low of $88.66 and a 52 week high of $258.75. The firm has a market cap of $30.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -126.83 and a beta of 0.99.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. Okta had a negative net margin of 32.93% and a negative return on equity of 35.07%. The company had revenue of $217.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Okta will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,630 shares in the company, valued at $2,126,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Charles Race sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.47, for a total transaction of $10,223,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 66,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,685,586.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 355,479 shares of company stock worth $79,180,467 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avion Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Okta in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Okta during the third quarter worth about $28,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Okta by 2,057.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in Okta by 109.7% during the third quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Okta during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 77.40% of the company’s stock.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc provides identity management platforms for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

Read More: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.