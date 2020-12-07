OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Holdings Decreased by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its position in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 21.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 38,478 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned approximately 0.07% of OGE Energy worth $4,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in shares of OGE Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD bought a new position in OGE Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in OGE Energy by 244.7% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in OGE Energy by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in OGE Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Kenneth R. Grant sold 3,000 shares of OGE Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.99, for a total value of $101,970.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,697.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director J. Michael Sanner acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.70 per share, for a total transaction of $67,400.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,701 shares of company stock valued at $1,326,748. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OGE opened at $32.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.25, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.78 and a 200-day moving average of $31.79. OGE Energy Corp. has a 1 year low of $23.00 and a 1 year high of $46.43.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $702.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.22 million. OGE Energy had a negative net margin of 5.53% and a positive return on equity of 11.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be issued a $0.4025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 8th. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.54%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Guggenheim upgraded OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. ValuEngine upgraded OGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on OGE Energy from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded OGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Mizuho cut OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.44.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

