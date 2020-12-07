Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS) Upgraded at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on OAS. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Oasis Petroleum to $0.50 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. MKM Partners downgraded Oasis Petroleum from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Siebert Williams Shank reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a hold rating and set a $3.50 target price on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Sell and an average target price of $1.75.

OAS opened at $38.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.83. Oasis Petroleum has a 52-week low of $20.00 and a 52-week high of $38.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion, a PE ratio of 146.81 and a beta of 2.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.66.

In related news, CEO Thomas B. Nusz sold 942,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.20, for a total transaction of $188,521.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 937,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,566.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Michael H. Lou sold 383,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.22, for a total value of $84,284.42. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 163,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,012.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 2,148,529 shares of company stock valued at $444,307 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OAS. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 87.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 151,803 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 70,756 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 138,296 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 36,594 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,151,309 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $3,863,000 after acquiring an additional 17,214 shares during the last quarter. Q Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $263,000. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 563.3% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 908,465 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 771,509 shares during the last quarter. 95.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oasis Petroleum Company Profile

Oasis Petroleum, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of onshore, unconventional oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following business segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream Services, and Well Services. The Exploration and Production segment refers to the sale of oil, and natural gas production.

