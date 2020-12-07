Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) Short Interest Up 8.9% in November

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,710,000 shares, an increase of 8.9% from the October 31st total of 8,000,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,280,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

NVAX has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine cut Novavax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Novavax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. BidaskClub cut Novavax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Novavax from $223.00 to $257.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Novavax from $290.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Novavax presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.93.

Shares of Novavax stock opened at $126.25 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Novavax has a twelve month low of $3.65 and a twelve month high of $189.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $96.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.55. The firm has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a PE ratio of -45.91 and a beta of 1.63.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($5.57). The company had revenue of $157.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.56 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6180.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Novavax will post 7.73 EPS for the current year.

In other Novavax news, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 25,000 shares of Novavax stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.30, for a total transaction of $2,757,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,130,053. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John A. Herrmann III sold 24,750 shares of Novavax stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.30, for a total value of $2,729,925.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,748,856.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 72,185 shares of company stock valued at $7,896,576. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Novavax by 125.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,637,637 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $386,547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579,671 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its stake in Novavax by 102.2% during the 3rd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 707,715 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,681,000 after buying an additional 357,715 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Novavax during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,730,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Novavax by 156.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 486,089 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,515,000 after buying an additional 296,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Novavax by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 398,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,197,000 after buying an additional 116,715 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

About Novavax

Novavax, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Novavax AB, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases. The company's lead vaccine candidates include ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate that in Phase III clinical trial to protect infants from RSV disease through maternal immunization; and NanoFlu, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treating seasonal influenza in older adults.

