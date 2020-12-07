NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE) Research Coverage Started at KeyCorp

KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $65.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for NorthWestern’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.35 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.36 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.50 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.82 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.98 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.20 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut NorthWestern from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. TheStreet upgraded NorthWestern from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Barclays cut NorthWestern from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded NorthWestern from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on NorthWestern from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $64.71.

Shares of NWE opened at $57.28 on Friday. NorthWestern has a 52-week low of $45.06 and a 52-week high of $80.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $280.61 million during the quarter. NorthWestern had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 12.74%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NorthWestern will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.18%.

In other news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.44, for a total value of $136,188.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NWE. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in NorthWestern by 3.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 117,984 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,739,000 after purchasing an additional 3,804 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in NorthWestern by 123.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 41,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 23,118 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in NorthWestern by 7.5% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 8,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in NorthWestern by 1,007.5% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 742 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in NorthWestern by 31.2% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 18,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 4,361 shares during the last quarter. 94.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric Operations and Natural Gas Operations segments. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

