Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) Upgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

NWBI has been the subject of several other research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Northwest Bancshares from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Northwest Bancshares from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler raised shares of Northwest Bancshares from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood assumed coverage on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.25.

NASDAQ:NWBI opened at $12.51 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.23 and a 200-day moving average of $10.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.34 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Northwest Bancshares has a twelve month low of $8.52 and a twelve month high of $16.98.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The savings and loans company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The company had revenue of $140.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.44 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Northwest Bancshares will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 4th. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 72.38%.

In other Northwest Bancshares news, Director Timothy M. Hunter bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.55 per share, for a total transaction of $105,500.00. Also, EVP Mark T. Reitzes bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.42 per share, for a total transaction of $31,260.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,625 shares in the company, valued at $37,772.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 14,700 shares of company stock worth $156,701 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWBI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,284,860 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $135,838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663,100 shares during the period. PL Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares during the second quarter valued at $8,490,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Northwest Bancshares by 43.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,831,018 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $18,723,000 after purchasing an additional 557,111 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in Northwest Bancshares by 1,491.5% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 558,409 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $5,709,000 after purchasing an additional 523,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in Northwest Bancshares in the second quarter worth about $4,370,000. Institutional investors own 64.49% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as a holding company for Northwest Bank that offers various personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include one-to-four family residential real estate, short-term consumer, multi-family residential and commercial real estate, commercial business, and residential mortgage loans; home equity lines of credit; and consumer loans comprising automobile, sales finance, unsecured personal, and credit card loans, as well as loans secured by deposit accounts.

