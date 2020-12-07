Northstar Investment Advisors LLC Has $14.49 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Northstar Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,601 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 2.6% of Northstar Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $14,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 4.3% during the third quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 941 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,963,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. DRH Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 5.1% during the second quarter. DRH Investments Inc. now owns 6,207 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $17,124,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.3% during the third quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,394,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 14.9% during the third quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 208 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 4.1% during the third quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,094 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,593,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $3,900.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $3,750.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,050.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,400.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,900.00 to $3,775.00 in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,587.67.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 2,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,200.59, for a total transaction of $6,401,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,873,200.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total transaction of $21,263,784.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,599 shares in the company, valued at $252,896,662.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,613 shares of company stock worth $45,262,469. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $3,162.58 on Monday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,626.03 and a 52-week high of $3,552.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 trillion, a PE ratio of 92.61, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3,172.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3,029.31.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.41 by $4.96. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The firm had revenue of $96.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

