Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) Receives $12.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.00.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler raised Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd.

Get Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) alerts:

In other news, CEO Steven M. Klein acquired 7,500 shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.80 per share, for a total transaction of $73,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 383,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,756,291. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders acquired a total of 11,125 shares of company stock valued at $109,144 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.15% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,040,936 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,212,000 after buying an additional 342,990 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,376,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 367,746 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,354,000 after purchasing an additional 29,950 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 309,576 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,824,000 after purchasing an additional 21,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,368,000. 54.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NFBK stock opened at $11.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.72 and a fifty-two week high of $17.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.37. The firm has a market cap of $622.60 million, a P/E ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 0.67.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 18.99%. The company had revenue of $35.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.06 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Northfield Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 11th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 9th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.41%.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Company Profile

Northfield Bancorp, Inc (Staten Island, NY) operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including certificates of deposit, passbook, statement, and money market savings accounts; transaction accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts, and interest and non-interest bearing checking accounts; individual retirement accounts; and brokered deposits.

Recommended Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.