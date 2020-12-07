Nordic Entertainment Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NENTF) Raised to “Overweight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Nordic Entertainment Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NENTF) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Nordic Entertainment Group AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a buy rating for the company.

Shares of NENTF stock opened at $40.10 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.23. Nordic Entertainment Group AB has a one year low of $18.00 and a one year high of $43.02.

Nordic Entertainment Group AB (publ) operates as an entertainment provider in Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Broadcasting & Streaming, and NENT Studios. The Broadcasting & Streaming segment operates commercial streaming and satellite TV platforms; pay-TV channels and free TV channels; and national radio networks.

