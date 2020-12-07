Nordic Entertainment Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NENTF) Raised to “Overweight” at Morgan Stanley

Posted by on Dec 7th, 2020 // Comments off

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Nordic Entertainment Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NENTF) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Nordic Entertainment Group AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a buy rating for the company.

Shares of NENTF stock opened at $40.10 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.23. Nordic Entertainment Group AB has a one year low of $18.00 and a one year high of $43.02.

Nordic Entertainment Group AB (publ) Company Profile

Nordic Entertainment Group AB (publ) operates as an entertainment provider in Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Broadcasting & Streaming, and NENT Studios. The Broadcasting & Streaming segment operates commercial streaming and satellite TV platforms; pay-TV channels and free TV channels; and national radio networks.

The Fly

