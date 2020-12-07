Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nicolet Bankshares Inc. is a bank holding company for Nicolet National Bank. The company provides commercial and retail banking services for businesses and individuals primarily in northeast and central Wisconsin and the upper peninsula of Michigan. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. is headquartered in Green Bay, Wisconsin. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on NCBS. Stephens started coverage on Nicolet Bankshares in a report on Friday, October 9th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub raised Nicolet Bankshares from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on Nicolet Bankshares from $70.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Nicolet Bankshares from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $70.75.

NASDAQ:NCBS opened at $69.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $705.62 million, a P/E ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Nicolet Bankshares has a 1-year low of $45.33 and a 1-year high of $75.99.

Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $51.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.65 million. Nicolet Bankshares had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 26.37%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nicolet Bankshares will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Ann Kuchera Lawson sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.68, for a total transaction of $81,216.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,029,249.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert Bruce Atwell sold 2,284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.67, for a total value of $159,126.28. Insiders have sold a total of 32,670 shares of company stock valued at $2,091,791 in the last three months. 14.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Nicolet Bankshares by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 460,895 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,256,000 after acquiring an additional 6,847 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in Nicolet Bankshares by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 36,909 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,023,000 after acquiring an additional 7,847 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Nicolet Bankshares by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 43,596 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Nicolet Bankshares by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 21,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC grew its position in Nicolet Bankshares by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.26% of the company’s stock.

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services for businesses and individuals. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

