Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Holdings Raised by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 88.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,129 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Netflix by 168.4% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 51 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 1,525.0% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 65 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 600.0% during the third quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the third quarter worth about $42,000. 76.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $573.00 to $591.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $470.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $575.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $630.00 to $643.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $528.74.

Shares of NFLX opened at $498.31 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $220.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.00. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $290.25 and a fifty-two week high of $575.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $494.36 and its 200-day moving average is $484.57.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.38 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 21,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.89, for a total value of $9,881,368.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Rodolphe Belmer sold 2,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.52, for a total transaction of $1,043,478.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,031.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 235,789 shares of company stock valued at $121,329,268 over the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

