Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIF) Short Interest Update

Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,486,500 shares, a growth of 11.2% from the October 31st total of 2,237,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8,288.3 days.
Shares of NTOIF opened at $70.50 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.25. Neste Oyj has a 52-week low of $21.90 and a 52-week high of $70.72.
Neste Oyj Company Profile
Read More: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)
Receive News & Ratings for Neste Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neste Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.