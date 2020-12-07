Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIF) Short Interest Update

Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,486,500 shares, a growth of 11.2% from the October 31st total of 2,237,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8,288.3 days.

Shares of NTOIF opened at $70.50 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.25. Neste Oyj has a 52-week low of $21.90 and a 52-week high of $70.72.

Neste Oyj provides renewable and oil products in Finland and other Nordic countries, Baltic Rim, other European countries, North and South America, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Renewable Products, Oil Products, Marketing & Services, and Others. The Renewable Products segment produces, markets, and sells renewable diesel, renewable jet fuels and solutions, and renewable solvents, as well as raw material for bioplastics to retailers; wholesale customers, such as professional transportation companies and municipalities, fleets, and chemical industry producers; and brand owners and oil companies.

