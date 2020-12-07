Needham & Company LLC Increases Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) Price Target to $50.00

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) had its target price hoisted by Needham & Company LLC from $30.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on COHU. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Cohu from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Cohu from $33.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. DA Davidson increased their price target on Cohu from $25.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. B. Riley increased their price target on Cohu from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Cohu from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $35.25.

NASDAQ:COHU opened at $38.49 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.81. Cohu has a 52 week low of $8.89 and a 52 week high of $38.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.68 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 3.03.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.08. Cohu had a positive return on equity of 1.57% and a negative net margin of 7.98%. The firm had revenue of $150.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cohu will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Luis A. Muller sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $137,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 570,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,679,262.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Pascal Ronde sold 41,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $963,838.00. Insiders sold 102,686 shares of company stock valued at $2,549,526 over the last three months. 3.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Cohu in the third quarter worth $927,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in Cohu by 12.3% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 21,778 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 2,391 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Cohu by 43.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 62,738 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 18,980 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new position in Cohu during the third quarter worth $584,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Cohu by 168.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 254,344 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,370,000 after acquiring an additional 159,536 shares in the last quarter. 68.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cohu

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electro mechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, semiconductor automated test equipment (ATE), and bare board printed circuit board (PCB) test systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors in Germany, the United States, Japan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally.

