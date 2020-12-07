Navios Maritime Containers (NASDAQ:NMCI) & Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) Critical Survey

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) and Navios Maritime Containers (NASDAQ:NMCI) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Genco Shipping & Trading alerts:

78.9% of Genco Shipping & Trading shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.7% of Navios Maritime Containers shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of Genco Shipping & Trading shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Genco Shipping & Trading has a beta of 0.89, suggesting that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Navios Maritime Containers has a beta of 0.92, suggesting that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Genco Shipping & Trading and Navios Maritime Containers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Genco Shipping & Trading 0 2 3 0 2.60 Navios Maritime Containers 0 0 0 0 N/A

Genco Shipping & Trading currently has a consensus price target of $11.18, indicating a potential upside of 40.98%. Given Genco Shipping & Trading’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Genco Shipping & Trading is more favorable than Navios Maritime Containers.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Genco Shipping & Trading and Navios Maritime Containers’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genco Shipping & Trading $389.50 million 0.85 -$55.99 million ($0.67) -11.84 Navios Maritime Containers $141.53 million 0.73 $7.51 million N/A N/A

Navios Maritime Containers has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Genco Shipping & Trading.

Profitability

This table compares Genco Shipping & Trading and Navios Maritime Containers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genco Shipping & Trading -43.05% -2.43% -1.51% Navios Maritime Containers 3.54% 4.04% 1.72%

About Genco Shipping & Trading

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company, through the ownership and operation of dry bulk carrier vessels, transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities. As of February 25, 2020, the company's fleet consisted of 17 Capesize, 1 Panamax, 6 Ultramax, 20 Supramax, and 10 Handysize vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 4,914,000 deadweight tons. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Navios Maritime Containers

Navios Maritime Containers LP engages in the provision of container solutions in the maritime industry in Asia and Europe. It offers crewing and technical management. The company was founded in April 2017 and is headquartered in Monte Carlo, Monaco.

Receive News & Ratings for Genco Shipping & Trading Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genco Shipping & Trading and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.